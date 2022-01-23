The Community Closet accepting clothing donations for grand opening

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Community Closet at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St., Bellows Falls, VT will be open to accept donations of clean, gently used clothing on Saturdays from 9 – 11 a.m., beginning Jan. 29 and running through February. Personal undergarments and bathing suits will not be accepted. On Saturday, March 5 the Community Closet will hold its Grand Opening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Closet will be open on Saturdays thereafter. Masks are required. Access the parking lot to the Closet from the driveway of 9 School St. (next to the BF Middle School).