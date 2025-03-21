The Buddega offers premium cannabis products

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Cameron Aldridge (third from right) and the crew at The Buddega at their grand opening on Jan. 24.

“At The Buddega, we’re more than just a dispensary – we’re a community hub where quality meets culture. From carefully selected strains to premium edibles from some of the best cultivators in Vermont, we’re here to help you discover your perfect experience.

“Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur, or exploring for the first time, our knowledgeable staff is here to guide you every step of the way.”

The Buddega is located at 10 Clinton Street in Springfield. You can visit them online at www.thebuddega.com, or on Facebook.