Thank you Thrifty Attic

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad and Londonderry Technical Rescue would sincerely like to thank The Thrifty Attic for the $3,000 donations they each recently received. These funds will be used for training, medical supplies, fuel, and building maintenance. In general they will help LVRS continue to maintain the high quality of care we provide to this community. Want to donate or volunteer for LVRS? Go to www.londonderryrescuevt.org.

Please continue to donate and shop at The Thrifty Attic. Open Wednesday and Saturday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.