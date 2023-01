SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – IRS/Federal tax forms have arrived at the Springfield Town Library. The standard 1040 forms and the 1040SR (for seniors) are available in the holder next to the display cabinet in the lobby, behind the FOSTL books for sale. As usual, if you are looking for State of VT tax forms, library staff can help you print them out or you can request them directly from the Vermont Department of Taxes at www.tax.vermont.gov/tax-forms-and-publications/individuals.