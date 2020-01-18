T2B Fitness Athletics grand opening celebration

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce celebrates one of its newest members, T2B Fitness Athletics of Ludlow, Vt., with a ribbon cutting ceremony during their grand opening celebration Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. T2B is located at 57 Pond Street Suite A, right next to the Visitors Center in the Okemo Marketplace. Fellow OVRCC member Du Jour Restaurant, also located in the Okemo Marketplace, will provide refreshments. There will also be a 50/50 raffle benefitting fellow chamber member Black River Good Neighbor Services food shelf.

The services of T2B Fitness Athletics Club include personal training, HIIT, weightlifting, cross training, and massage. Their mission is “transformation,” cultivating a family of like-minded people that will encourage and develop each other physically, emotionally, and psychologically. T2B believes in the philosophy of functional fitness, which incorporates the entire body and helps individuals gain strength with everyday movements. They constantly challenge and lead their members to achieve the highest level of sustainable fitness they can reach to help them get to their personal goals. T2B also feels that they have an obligation to their members to provide a safe environment for them to succeed.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is a member-driven business association serving 12 communities in south central Vermont including Ludlow, Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Mount Holly, Cavendish, Weathersfield, Baltimore, Chester, Andover, Weston, Londonderry, and Grafton. The region is known as a four-season recreational destination.

For more information, go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com.