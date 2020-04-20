Supporting the regional business community online

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of members offering online shopping opportunities during this COVID-19 pandemic. The public is invited to help support these businesses by shopping online as well as purchasing gift cards or gift certificates from them. Go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com/opportunities-for-online-shopping-in-okemo-valley.

There are a range of retailers participating in online shopping throughout Okemo Valley including apparel, artwork, beauty products, beef, candy, carpeting, cheese, flooring, food, furniture, unique gifts, glassware, home furnishings, kitchenware, maple products, sporting equipment, toys and games, and custom wood products. Some chamber members have always offered an online shopping option while others are expanding their online offerings at this time.

The chamber also continues to update a list of members and others offering food take-out and grocery providers at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/support-okemo-valley-members-offering-food-pick-up-delivery.

In order to support their members and the regional business community, the chamber is also maintaining and updating a COVID Resources button on their website linked to business resources at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/covid-resources.

For more information, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com or call 802-228-5830.