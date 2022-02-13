Summer Food Program seeks organizations willing to participate

MONTPELIER, Vt. – The Vermont Agency of Education Child Nutrition Programs is seeking sponsors for the Summer Food Service Program. This program, also known as Summer Meals, is federally funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by AOE Child Nutrition Programs. Funds are available and sponsors are needed to provide meals to children at summer food program sites. The AOE is specifically seeking to onboard nonprofit organizations to sponsor the Program throughout the upcoming summer.

Vermont school food service programs have worked tirelessly to continue providing meals to children throughout the pandemic. To reduce the burden on schools while maintaining access to nutritious meals, nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply to participate in the program to continue providing this service to communities throughout the state over the summer of 2022. Nonprofit organizations interested in partnering with schools to operate summer meal sites are also encouraged to participate. Interested organizations should contact Jamie Curley.

This program bridges the gap between school years, giving children ages 18 and under the fuel they need to play and grow throughout the summer months and return to school ready to learn. The AOE enters into an agreement with sponsors to provide meals to children at their sites. Sponsors can be supervisory unions or school districts, private nonprofit organizations, government entities, and nonprofit residential camps. Sponsors are reimbursed on a per meal basis for meals served to children. Sites are the physical location where meals are served. Examples of sites include schools, parks, housing complexes, and libraries. Sponsors often have more than one site. “Open” sites are where any child, 18 and under, can eat a meal, no questions asked. Closed-enrolled sites serve meals to a set population of children. Open and closed-enrolled sites may serve up to two meals or snacks each day. Camp sites may provide three meals or snacks a day and must use individual child data to determine eligibility. Children who are members of households that receive 3SquaresVT or Reach Up benefits or meet the income guidelines are automatically eligible to receive free meals at camp sites.

For more information, please refer to the SFSP New Sponsor Overview or contact the Vermont Agency of Education at 802-828-2010.