Stefanie Schaffer to speak at Benson’s Chevrolet

LUDLOW, Vt. – On the “Finding New Roads” Tour, author Stefanie Schaffer will speak about her recovery, and share how the North Country Chevy Dealers and Benson’s Chevrolet helped her explore life on the road again with a fully adaptive Chevy Equinox.

In 2018, Stefanie Schaffer’s life changed forever. After surviving a horrific boat accident, Schaffer became a bilateral amputee. Schaffer’s memoir, “Without any Warning – Casualties of a Caribbean Vacation,” is a first-hand account of the accident that forever changed her life. Schaffer will be on-site at North Country Chevy dealerships throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, and northern New York in early June to speak about her life-altering experience, and how she overcame the odds to “Find New Roads.”

Stephanie will be speaking at Benson’s Chevrolet, located at 25 Pond Street in Ludlow, on June 14, from 9-11 a.m.

“I’m excited to visit my Chevrolet family and to see everyone who has been part of my recovery journey,” Schaffer said. “I look forward to sharing my story with the community.”