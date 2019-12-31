SRDC takes title to Park Street School for BRIC Redevelopment Project

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Development Corporation recently took title to the former Park Street School in Springfield from the Springfield School District. SRDC and the district will work to ensure current operations in the building for the remainder of the current fiscal year.

Park Street School is the headquarters for the Black River Innovation Campus, which opened earlier this year. Plans for the property include developing additional space for BRIC, including creating several housing units, as well as restoration of the auditorium, preservation of the gymnasium, and other spaces for BRIC and community use.

SRDC appreciates the efforts of the School District and town of Springfield in facilitating this property transfer and will be working with our partners, including the Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission, to continue this redevelopment project.