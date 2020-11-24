Springfield’s third annual Local Loyalty Program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do your shopping local this season and win. Friday, Nov. 27 marks the official kickoff of the Third Annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program. The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to bring this fun collaborative program to the community again this year. With 19 area merchants participating in the rewards stamp program this year, you’re sure to find plenty of opportunities to fulfill your holiday shopping needs in the neighborhood.

Simply acquire your Local Loyalty Card at any participating Springfield area merchant and earn stamps when you spend. Each participating business will feature a unique raffle prize. Once you fill your card, you can enter it in the raffle of your choice.

The Shop Local campaign runs from Plaid Friday, Nov. 27 through New Year’s Eve. Raffle winners will be drawn in January. What is Plaid Friday, you ask? The Friday after Thanksgiving is known by many to be a big shopping day. “Plaid Friday” is the relaxing and enjoyable alternative to the big box stores’ “Black Friday,” and is designed to promote both local and independently owned businesses during the holidays. Help us celebrate by wearing plaid Friday, Nov. 27.

For more information, contact the chamber at 802-885-2779 or alice@springfieldvt.com. Follow the official event via the Chamber’s Facebook page for more details about participating businesses, their raffle prizes, and ongoing program news.