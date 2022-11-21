Springfield’s 5th annual Local Loyalty Program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Shop local this season and win. Plaid Friday, Nov. 25 marks the official kick-off of the 5th annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program. The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to bring this fun collaborative program to the community again this year. With so many wonderful area merchants participating in the rewards stamp program this year, you’re sure to find plenty of opportunities to fulfill your holiday shopping needs in the neighborhood.

Simply get your Local Loyalty Card at any participating Springfield area merchant and earn a stamp for every $5 or $10 you spend. Each participating business will feature a unique raffle prize. Once you fill your card, you can enter it in the raffle of your choice.

The shop local campaign runs from Plaid Friday, Nov. 25 through Dec. 31. Raffle winners will be drawn in January.

2022 Local Loyalty Program Stamp Card Participants:

Biben’s Ace Hardware, Black River Coffee Bar, Black River Kwik Stop, Black Rock Stakehouse, Boccaccio’s Salon, The Copper Fox, Crown Point Pub, The Dance Factory, Edgar May Health and Recreation, Gallery at the VAULT, HB Energy Solutions, Hill Top Grooming, Joe’s Discount Beverage, Shannon’s Upscale Resale, Springfield Farmers Market, Springfield Food Co-op, Tina’s Hallmark, and Vermont Beer Makers.

A heartfelt thank you to this year’s “Friends of the Program” sponsors for supporting this fun and festive collaborative effort:

Cota & Cota, HB Energy Solutions, Whidden Law Office LLC, Your Hometown Classic Hits WCFR.

Join us in the collective endeavor to spread cheer and strengthen support for small businesses in the Springfield region this holiday season. For more information, call 802-885-2779 or email alice@springfieldvt.com. Follow the official Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program Event via the chamber’s Facebook page or www.springfieldvt.com for more information about participating businesses, their raffle prizes, and ongoing program news. Wishing you all safe and Happy Holidays!