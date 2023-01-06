Springfield Rotary Scholarship Applications

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Applications for the 2023 Springfield Rotary Club Scholarships are now available. The Rotary Club is offering two $2,000 scholarships for Springfield High School seniors as well as the $500 Lew Baldvins Memorial Industrial Trades scholarship. Applications are available through the Springfield High School Guidance office, emailing bobf@springfielddevelopment.org, or visiting the club’s website at www.springfieldvtrotary.org/

The deadline for the applications is April 21.

Rotary International is an international service organization with over one million members in over 200 countries. With over 40 members, the Springfield Rotary Club is in its 95 year of service to the community and donated over $200,000 in scholarships.