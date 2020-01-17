Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty raffle winners

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the 33 businesses that participated in the second Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program. Special thanks also to our program sponsors All Service Office Machines, Bibens Home Center, and REWIND 106.5 WCFR for helping us to make the whole thing possible.

The concept was to distribute stamp cards so that shoppers could receive stamps in exchange for dollars spent at any of the participating businesses. Each time a shopper filled a card, they had the opportunity to enter it in any of the 33 raffles being offered by the merchants.

This year, we were amazed to distribute nearly 10,000 blank stamp cards to the participating businesses! Each merchant collected completed stamp cards for their raffles, and, in the end, we tallied up all the completed cards valued at more than $263,500, which is an additional $19,400 over last year! We couldn’t be more thrilled about how great things went this year, and we certainly hope the program gave our wonderful businesses a bit of a boost.

We received lots of positive feedback from the participating businesses as well as the folks doing the shopping – it was fun to see everyone getting excited and the program was a truly fantastic way to generate comradery and community pride. We were so happy to bring this fun program to the Springfield area, and we were blown away by the enthusiasm of local shoppers. Thank you to everyone who got involved and assisted us in the collective endeavor to keep dollars local this past holiday season.

Some of the participating businesses even provided extra prizes this year, for a total of 39 lucky raffle winners.

Congratulations to all the winners: Jeffrey Hoisington, Bibens Home Center; Robin Punt, Black River Kwik Stop; Anonymous, Black Rock Steakhouse; Marta Reichenbecher, Boccaccio’s; Steve Neily, The Cactus Patch; Kelly Stettner, Clever Cow Designs; Tami Millard, The Copper Fox; Dave and Linda Long, Crown Point Country Club; Rachel, Dark Mountain Games; Anonymous, Dreamz in Motion; Suzanne Jansen, The EdgarMay; Pat Ankuda, Flying Crow Coffee Co.; Sharon Snide, FOSTERing Wellness Springfield; Jennifer Genung, Gallery at the VAULT; Allison Gee, The Hartness House; Loreen Billings, H.B. Energy Solutions; Debbie Osgood, The Inn at Weathersfield; Bill Ward, Jakes’s South Street Market; Amy Hill and Marielle Stoeltzing, Joe’s Discount Beverage; Justin Moulton, Route 106N Market & Deli; Lorie Small, Shannon’s Upscale Resale; April Hensel, Tracy Moyna, JoAnn Stanton, Springfield Animal Hospital; Brooke LaPlante, The Springfield Barber; Joanne Kraft, Springfield Farmers’ Market; Claire Trask, Springfield Food Co-op; Kathy Hallock, Reuben Allen, Ruby Pinders, and Kassandra Hoisington, Tina’s Hallmark; Jay Clapperton, Trout River Brewery; Angela Derosia, U.S. Cellular; Anonymous, Verizon – Amcomm Wireless in Claremont; Karen Engdahl, Vianor; Christine Secord, Von Bargen’s Jewelry; Heather Toth, Willow Farm Pet Services; and Noel Farrar, Woodbury Florist.

Written by Caitlin Christiana