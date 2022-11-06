Springfield Family Eyecare ribbon cutting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce and Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated with Springfield Family Eyecare on their re-opening, expansion, and as new members of their Chambers.

Dr. Mercedes Smith debuted a beautiful, new, expanded office at their location at 2 Summer St., Springfield, VT 05156.

When Dr. Smith and her husband Shawn were looking to take over for a retiring doctor, they met Dr. John Duff; an eye doctor who had served the town of Springfield for over forty years. Dr. Duff introduced them to Springfield and they immediately fell in love with the picturesque downtown, the Black River running through it, Comtu Falls, and the fascinating history of Springfield. The “community has been incredibly welcoming, warm, and friendly,” said Smith. They love being a part of this town and are very grateful to call Springfield their home.

The Smiths have been enjoying getting involved with the community and area organizations. They have participated with the Santa Claus Club, which donates toys to area children in need; and sponsored Springfield Rotary Club scholarships and other charitable programs. They have also donated to SRCOC’s Light A Pole fundraiser, Springfield Garden Club, and many other programs in the area. They are continually looking for ways to give back to the community.

Springfield Family Eyecare has five members on its staff, including an Optometrist, an Optometric Technician, two optical employees, and a business manager. They offer comprehensive eye health exams, vision correction, management and treatment of eye diseases, and a full-service boutique optical.

Their boutique optical has one of the finest selections of eyewear in the area. They hope to continue to grow by adding new eye care services such as a dry eye clinic and on-site optical lab.

We are very excited to have Springfield Family Eyecare as part of our Chamber family and wish them many, many years of success.

For more information, visit www.springfieldfamilyeyecare.com.