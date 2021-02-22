Springfield Family Eyecare announces ownership

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – We are pleased to announce new ownership of the optometry practice at 2 Summer St. in downtown Springfield. Dr. Mercedes Smith is honored to be taking over for the retiring Dr. John C. Duff. Dr. Smith is committed to providing outstanding eye care to the Springfield community.

Dr. Smith is a graduate of Pennsylvania College of Optometry in Philadelphia and has been recognized for clinical excellence in primary care during her rotations at the Eye Institute and its affiliated patient care sites. Dr. Smith will be joined by her husband, Shawn Smith, in his role as business manager. Shawn received his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in healthcare from Clarion University of Pennsylvania.

Completing the team is their patient care associate, Stephanie Crosby, who has been with Dr. Duff’s practice for five years and will continue to provide excellent customer service to their patients as well as their new patient care associate, Nancy Phillips.

With the change in ownership, the practice will have a new name, Springfield Family Eyecare. On behalf of all of us at Springfield Family Eyecare, we are honored to continue to serve the residents of Springfield and Windsor County.