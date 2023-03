SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, March 18, the Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 welcomed Vermont Eks State President Jim Kirkwood to his home Lodge in Springfield. Exalted Ruler Ed Knoras presented special annual awards for the 2022/2023 Elk Year. The “Elk of the Year” went to Scott Rogers, House Committee Chairman.

The “Officer of the Year” was awarded to Lodge Trustee Victor Baskevich. Many other awards were issued on this night by State President Kirkwood and Exalted Ruler Knoras.