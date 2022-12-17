Springfield Chamber seeks nominations

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce honors a Citizen of the Year and an Organization of the Year for their outstanding leadership, civic pride, and commitment to the betterment of Springfield and the surrounding area.
We invite you to join us in recognizing those who are fostering growth and prosperity in our region. Do you know a person who has been making a difference in the neighborhood? Maybe someone who is always immersed in important community activities, or someone who has been devotedly involved with our local government?
Are you thinking of a business or organization that always goes above and beyond? A company that supports worthwhile causes and is committed to giving back to the community? Show appreciation by nominating them.
Deadline for submissions is Saturday, Dec. 31. Winners of the 2022 Citizen of the Year and Organization of the Year awards will be announced at the chamber’s annual meeting in 2023. Help us give thanks to folks who matter.
Contact Taylor at the Chamber for more information at 802-885-2779
Or email taylor@springfieldvt.com, or visit our website for the official nomination forms, www.springfieldvt.com
Congratulations again, to our past winners:
