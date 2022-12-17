Springfield Chamber seeks nominations

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce honors a Citizen of the Year and an Organization of the Year for their outstanding leadership, civic pride, and commitment to the betterment of Springfield and the surrounding area.

We invite you to join us in recognizing those who are fostering growth and prosperity in our region. Do you know a person who has been making a difference in the neighborhood? Maybe someone who is always immersed in important community activities, or someone who has been devotedly involved with our local government?

Are you thinking of a business or organization that always goes above and beyond? A company that supports worthwhile causes and is committed to giving back to the community? Show appreciation by nominating them.

Deadline for submissions is Saturday, Dec. 31. Winners of the 2022 Citizen of the Year and Organization of the Year awards will be announced at the chamber’s annual meeting in 2023. Help us give thanks to folks who matter.

Contact Taylor at the Chamber for more information at 802-885-2779

Or email taylor@springfieldvt.com , or visit our website for the official nomination forms, www.springfieldvt.com

Congratulations again, to our past winners:

Citizens of the Year

Donald I. Gurney – 1989

Leland Lawrence – 1990

Lewis W. Baldvins – 1991

E.Sherburne “Sherb” Lovell – 1992

Robert S. Jones – 1993

Mary Perry – 1994

Douglas Richards – 1995

Eugene Guy – 1996

Lawrence Keefe – 1997

Barbara Sanderson – 1998

Douglas Priestley – 1999

Paul Kendall – 2000

Willard “Bud” Watson, Jr. – 2001

Alan Woodbury – 2002

Edgar May – 2003

Rick Bibens II – 2004

Ernest “Puggy” Lamphere – 2005

Marie Gelineau – 2006

Nora Swierczvnski – 2007

Peter Andrews – 2008

Alan Pinders – 2009

The Springfield Garden Club – 2010

Marita Johnson – 2011

Sandra MacGillivray – 2012

Sue Dana – 2013

Rosanne “Bunni” Putnam – 2014

Richard “Buddy” Dexter – 2015

Christian Craig – 2016

Donald S. Whitney – 2017

Rachel Hunter – 2018

Hugh S. Putnam – 2019

Citizens of Springfield – 2020

Jean Patoine – 2021

Organizations of the Year

Boccaccio’s – 2014

HB Energy Solutions – 2015

Hartness House Inn – 2016

Springfield Food Co-op – 2017

Kelley Sales & Service – 2018

Springfield Reporter – 2019

Springfield Housing Authority – 2020

Springfield Community Players – 2021