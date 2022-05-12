Springfield Area CARES Act loan reaches out to area businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Regional Development Corporation has announced the approval of $265,000 in financing for four area companies through the Springfield Area CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund. The Fund is the result of a grant from the Economic Development Administration and is intended to assist businesses with recovery or growth needs stemming from the pandemic.

The loans that were approved include financing for the pending reopening of the Hartness House in Springfield, including the restaurant portion of the operation. Other financing will support the opening of Maria’s 371 Family Restaurant and with growth needs at Vermont Dry & Cure Technologies in North Springfield.

Previous Springfield Area CARES Act RLF loans were approved for the Inn Victoria in Chester as well as DJ’s Enterprises and JC’s Market & Deli in North Springfield.

Funds are still available until June 30 in the Springfield Area CARES Act Revolving Loan Fund for businesses in the ten towns within the SRDC service region. For more information, or to get a loan application, please contact us at SRDC at 802-885-3061 or bobf@springfielddevelopment.org.