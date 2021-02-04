Springfield Annual Local Loyalty Program raffle winners

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce would like to thank the 19 businesses that participated in the third annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program. Special thanks also to our program sponsors: The Copper Fox, Cota & Cota, HB Energy Solutions, Lawrence and Wheeler Insurance, Rewind 106.5 WCFR, and Verizon Wireless Retailer – Amcomm Wireless for helping us to make the whole thing possible.

The concept was to distribute stamp cards so that shoppers could receive stamps in exchange for dollars spent at any of the participating businesses. Each time a shopper filled a card, they had the opportunity to enter it in any of the 33 raffles being offered by the merchants. This year, despite the challenging circumstances of the pandemic, we were honored to distribute nearly 7,400 blank stamp cards to the participating businesses.

Each merchant collected completed stamp cards for their raffles, and in the end, we tallied up all the completed cards valued at more than $112,200, and that’s not counting all the partially completed cards that folks also had started. We couldn’t be more thrilled about how well things went this year, even in tough times, and we certainly hope the program gave our wonderful businesses a bit of a boost.

We received lots of positive feedback from the participating businesses as well as the folks doing the shopping – it was fun to see everyone getting excited. The program was a great way to boost morale and generate comradery and community pride. We were so grateful to be able to bring this fun program to the Springfield area again this winter, and we were blown away by the enthusiasm of local shoppers – thank you to everyone who got involved and assisted us in the collective endeavor to keep dollars local this past holiday season!

Congratulations to all the winners of the third annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program: Bibens Home Center, William Eramo; Black River Kwik Stop, Jake Wilson; Boccaccio’s Salon, Pam Cather Kilburg; The Copper Fox, Laurie Birmingham and Jean Bolaski; Dreamz in Motion, Anonymous; the EdgarMay, William Eramo. Flying Crow Coffee Co., Lizzy Craig; Fostering Wellness, Lonnie Kinney; Gallery at the VAULT, Mitch Miller; HB Energy Solutions, Samuel Jacobs; Joe’s Discount Beverage, Sam McCoy, Carla Lund, Ashley Colburn; Smokeshire Design, Nathan Tolosky; Springfield Animal Hospital, Joe Mirra; Springfield Food Co-op, Nicole Muelrath; Tina’s Hallmark, Donna Grant; Vermont Beer Makers, Anonymous; Vianor Tire, Michael B.; Willow Farm Pet, Karen Aldrich; Woodbury Florist, Linda Stokes.

Written by Caitlin Christiana, Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce