REGION – Nominations have opened for the seventh annual Southern Vermont Emerging Leaders nominations. This award recognizes young professionals who are leading the way in their communities and workplaces. Each year, community members are asked to identify individuals who are making a difference in southern Vermont.

Nominations can be submitted until March 14 using a brief online form at www.cognitoforms.com/BDCC1/EmergingLeaders. The simple eligibility criteria are as follows:

Nominees must be between 21 and 40 years old.

Nominees must live or work in Southern Vermont (which includes Bennington and Windham Counties, and the Town of Weston).

Previously recognized Emerging Leaders will not be honored again. (Past recipients are shown at www.brattleborodevelopment.com/sovtyps/emerging-leaders/)

Emerging Leaders is a way to honor young professionals who are leaders and change-makers in southern Vermont. Honorees are traditionally featured at the annual Southern Vermont Economy Summit, scheduled to be held in person once again this May. Southern Vermont Young Professionals Steering Committee and Shires Young Professionals Steering Committee co-sponsor Emerging Leaders and select honorees. Each year, every emerging leader is also eligible to be nominated for the annual Vermont Business Magazine (VBM) Rising Stars (hence the age range used). This has resulted in 32 southern Vermont winners since 2018.

For more information, visit www.brattleborodevelopment.com/sovtyps/emerging-leaders/ or email Jen Stromsten at jstromsten@brattleborodevelopment.com.