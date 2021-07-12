REGION – South Central Vermont Board of Realtors is pleased to join with other local Vermont Realtor boards to offer a statewide Consumer Safety Day Saturday, July 31.

We have contracted SecurShred to provide a mobile unit for the onsite shredding of personal documents – maximum of five boxes per household – at three locations throughout our area:

From 9-11 a.m. at Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad, Route 100 in Londonderry

From 12-2 p.m. at Maple Street School, 322 Maple St. in Manchester Center

From 3-5 p.m. at Bank of Bennington, 155 North St. in Bennington

Committees of our board are organizing the day, including tables with information about working with realtors and, in many locations, local ambulance and fire departments and their vehicles, and refreshments. Sponsors and co-sponsors to date for this event include SCVBR Affiliates the Bank of Bennington, HomeBridge Financial Services, and Homestead Funding Corporation.

If you are a member of our board and would like to volunteer for the event closest to you, we still need help. Please contact SCVBR President Steve Stettler and he will put you in touch with the appropriate committee.