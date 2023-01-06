Soup to Nuts

CHESTER, Vt. – The First Universalist Parish of Chester, located in Chester’s Historic Stone Village, welcomes all to our community soup fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 14. We will be serving in house or take out between noon and 6 p.m. The menu includes soup or chili, salad, crusty bread, nuts, beverages, and dessert.

Church members are doing the cooking and promise a variety of soups and desserts to satisfy every palate. Hearty, vegan and gluten free options will be available.

So, give the family chef a night off and join us for supper in our community room or have us pack you carry-out meals for the whole family. This is a delicious, affordable treat.

The First Universalist Parish of Chester is located at 211 N St (RT 103) in Chester, Vt. For more information, contact chestervtuu@gmail.com