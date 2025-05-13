Smokeshire Design is OVRCC Member of the Month

CHESTER, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) is delighted to honor Smokeshire Design as our Member of the Month for April 2025. Nestled between the picturesque towns of Ludlow and Chester, Smokeshire Design embodies the spirit of Vermont craftsmanship, creativity, and Vermont’s pride in its history.

Smokeshire Design is more than just a shop – it’s a celebration of artistry, and a testament to the talent of local artisans. From hand-thrown ceramic bowls to custom-designed furniture, each piece reflects the passion and craftsmanship that make Vermont special.

Located in the lovingly restored historic Gassetts building, Smokeshire Design offers a welcoming atmosphere where visitors can discover unique treasures that blend tradition with inspired design. Owner Nancy P. shares, “Our goal is to provide a peaceful, inviting space where people can connect with the artistry and heritage of Vermont.”

Founded by wood craftsman Hugh Pennell, Smokeshire Design is the culmination of a lifelong dream. With its carefully curated collection of gifts, home goods, and jewelry, the store has become a beacon for both locals and visitors alike.

“We’re incredibly proud to support local artisans, and to offer something for everyone, whether it’s a thoughtful gift, or a beautifully crafted piece for the home,” adds Nancy.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to recognize Smokeshire Design for their contributions to our community. Their commitment to showcasing Vermont artistry and creating a welcoming space for all exemplifies the very best of what our region has to offer.

Visit Smokeshire Design at 3630 Vermont Route 103, between Ludlow and Chester, Vt., or explore their offerings online at www.smokeshiredesign.com. For inquiries, call 802-875-3109.