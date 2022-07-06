Shear Beauty Salon celebrates one-year anniversary

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Congratulations to Shear Beauty Salon on the celebration of their one-year anniversary. Shear Beauty Salon is located in the Woolson Block at 33 Main St., Springfield, Vt., and is owned and operated by Daryl Turner. Daryl has been working her magic for eighteen years. She spent fifteen of those years at a local salon, building skills and connections and then a year ago decided to go out on her own.

Shear Beauty Salon provides hair needs for the entire family – from simple trims and cuts, to styles and extensions. Daryl’s specialty is color, so whether you want to go creative or just cover roots, she can do it all. The salon also offers keratin treatments, perms, and hairstyling. No matter what, you will leave feeling beautiful inside and out.

When Daryl was young, she was bullied, and many times didn’t feel pretty and felt ignored. This was one of her inspirations for becoming a stylist. If she can make one person feel beautiful, get them to smile, or just sit and talk to them and make their day a bit better, she calls it a win.

Daryl and her husband moved to Springfield sixteen years ago. Her husband was raised here, and they decided that they wanted to raise their family here, too. They have enjoyed making friendships and bonds throughout the community.

Daryl hopes to expand and bring in more stylists as Shear Beauty Salon becomes more established in their location. Appointments can be made on their website at www.squareup.com/appointments/book/zpq990fq0v0ugz/LNBQZ1D704XPC/services.