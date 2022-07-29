Shaw’s selects BRAT as August “Give Back” nonprofit

LUDLOW, Vt. – Reduce single-use plastic in the environment and give back to a worthy cause in the local community, all while running routine weekly errands at the Ludlow Shaw’s. The all-volunteer Black River Action Team (BRAT) has been selected by local Shaw’s store leadership as the benefiting nonprofit in the “Give Back Where It Counts” Reusable Bag Program for the month of August.

The Shaw’s Give Back Where It Counts Reusable Bag Program is an easy way for shoppers to give back to the local community and the environment as part of the regular shopping routine. Every reusable Give Back Where It Counts Bag sends a donation to a nonprofit local to the Shaw’s in which it was purchased.

“As focused as BRAT is on healthy, trash-free waterways, it’s more important than ever to help keep plastic out of the environment,” says Kelly Stettner, Founder and Director of the Black River Action Team. “Nonprofits at the local level, like BRAT, are in need of community support. This program offers the perfect solution to multiple issues of the world today. We hope you’ll support us in August by purchasing one – or two! – Give Back Where It Counts bags at the Ludlow Shaw’s!”

The Black River Action Team is a nonprofit based in Windsor County, Vt. Founded in 2000, BRAT volunteers collect water quality data, perform annual river cleanups, teach about aquatic ecosystems, and plant native streambanks and shorelines to protect water quality as well as property values. Learn more about the Black River Action Team by visiting www.blackrivercleanup.wixsite.com/blackriveractionteam, leave a message at 802-738-0456, or send an email to blackrivercleanup@gmail.com.

For more information about the Shaw’s “Give Back Where It Counts” Reusable Bag Program, please visit www.shaws.bags4mycause.com.