Senior Solutions offers grant to organizations benefitting seniors

REGION – Mark Boutwell, Executive Director, introduces a new Senior Solutions grant program.

The American Rescue Plan Act has injected money into states, municipalities, and agencies such as Senior Solutions across the nation. Last fall, Senior Solutions was notified by the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living that we would receive some of this ARPA funding. In concert with the four other agencies on aging in Vermont, we have set up a granting process through which our community partners may submit funding proposals for projects benefiting our mutual clients. We will be opening the request for proposal process in mid-February.

This ARPA funding program awards grants to community-based service organizations such as senior centers, community centers, Meals on Wheels programs, congregate meal sites, and aging-in-place organizations, among others. Senior Solutions will consider proposals from organizations that are either located in, or who directly serve residents throughout our service area. Preference will be given to organizations that have 501(c)3 status or have an established fiscal agent. Most importantly, we will be looking for proposals that align with our mission of promoting the well-being and dignity of older Vermonters. Over the coming three years of funding, we look forward to partnering with our community partners on new ways to support older Vermonters. We will open our application process as of March 1. Check www.seniorsolutionsvt.org, for more details as they become available.