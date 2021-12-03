Savings Bank of Walpole’s Douglas Cuddle Toys Good Friends Campaign

WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group/KNE-FM are once again teaming up with Douglas Cuddle Toys to raise money to benefit a local nonprofit. This year’s nonprofit is Monadnock Understands Childhood Hunger. The campaign kicked off Friday, Nov. 12.

Throughout the holiday season, SBW branches will serve as point-of-sale locations, selling stuffed animals generously donated by Douglas Cuddle Toys. MUCH receives 100% of the sale proceeds and uses the funds to help the community and those in need. This year’s warm and fuzzy fundraising ambassadors include Valeria Princess Unicorn, Polar Bear Softie, Paya Panda, and Bolt Australian Cattle Dog.

“The Good Friends campaign is an annual event that all of us at SBW look forward to each year, especially this year when some traditional events still aren’t happening. It’s a way for us to showcase our community’s local spirit and commitment to help others,” says Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole.

“Raising money for a local nonprofit like MUCH is important because the proceeds enable them to provide food and a number of related resources that help children and families in our community. Of course, the campaign wouldn’t be possible without the generous donation of stuffed animals and all the effort of everyone at Douglas Cuddle Toys, as well as the participation of KNE-FM and the Monadnock Broadcasting Group.”

For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 603-352-1822.