Savings Bank of Walpole welcomes Ben Wheeler, senior vice president

KEENE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole is pleased to announce that Ben Wheeler has joined the Commercial Lending team as senior vice president, Commercial Lending. In this role, Ben will work closely with Steve Bianco, SVP, Senior Commercial Lender, to develop and implement the bank’s strategic vision for commercial lending and business banking products and services.

“Our commercial team is excited to welcome such a seasoned lender to our already strong team. Ben’s banking experience and lending knowledge helps cement SBW as the premier commercial lending group in the Monadnock region,” says Bianco.

Wheeler previously served as senior vice president, Commercial Banking for NBT Bank N.A., where he focused on business development and growth of the commercial portfolio in the Monadnock region.

“As the only bank headquartered in the Monadnock region, it’s our mission to provide the best banking services throughout the region,” said Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole. “Ben brings a wealth of experience with the heart of a community-focused banker striving to provide the best customer experience possible.”

Wheeler holds an MBA in business administration and management from Southern New Hampshire University and a bachelor’s degree in business administration and economics from Plymouth State College. In addition to his professional accomplishments, Wheeler is also actively involved in the community and donates his time to help several civic and nonprofit organizations in the area. He currently serves on the Monadnock United Way’s Finance, Executive, and Resource Development Committees and just completed a year as Board Chairman for the organization. He is also actively involved with the Rotary Club of Jaffrey-Rindge serving as incoming president and is a volunteer coach for the Conant High School Unified Basketball program. Wheeler resides in Jaffrey with his family.

“I’m eager to join the SBW Commercial Lending team and to have the opportunity to work with a great group of professionals and community-minded colleagues, as well as make contributions that will benefit the bank, our valued business banking customers, and our community,” says Wheeler.

For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 603-352-1822.