Savings Bank of Walpole to begin phased reopening of lobbies

WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole will began reopening their branch lobbies over the course of two phases: as of Wednesday, June 24 for appointment-only visits and then Wednesday, July 1 for walk-in business with limited capacity.

“As we reopen our lobbies, ensuring the health and safety of our customers, employees, and our community is our top priority,” says Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole. “To that end, we’ll be resuming normal operations at our branch lobbies in varying degrees over the course of two phases and are taking very specific measures and following CDC health and safety guidelines.”

As of Wednesday, June 24, the bank is open on an appointment-only basis. Customers can request an appointment by calling 603-352-1822 or by visiting www.walpolebank.com/schedule-an-appointment.

On Wednesday, July 1, the bank will open for walk-in business with limited capacity and with social distancing and other safety measures in place including the addition of plexiglass panels between customers and SBW staff, as well as a designated SBW customer ambassador at the entry of each branch to greet customers and assist them with new safety measures. The bank will also have masks and hand sanitizer available for customers to use. For a complete overview of all the health and safety precautions, the bank is taking as they reopen their branch lobbies, please visit www.walpolebank.com/news/our-lobbies-will-reopen.

“During this challenging time, SBW is prepared to work together with our customers to minimize any inconvenience while also maintaining a safe, healthy environment at our branches. As the savings bank of our community, we’re honored to support our customers, local businesses, and our community.”