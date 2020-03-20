WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole has announced they’ve temporarily closed the lobbies at each of their five branches in an effort to do their part to protect the health of their employees, customers, and the community against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

While the bank’s lobbies will be closed to the public until further notice, SBW will continue to be open for business, offering customers access to all other banking services including drive-up windows with extended hours of operation, ATMs, and night depositories. The bank also offers the option of online and mobile banking so their customers can bank at home if they choose.

“Our decision to temporarily close our lobbies was made out of a sense of responsibility to our employees, to the people we serve, and to our entire community,” says Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole. “Our customers will still have access to our banking services and as always, we’re focused on ensuring their banking experience is as easy and convenient as possible.”

In anticipation of potential financial challenges caused by the evolving health care crisis, the bank plans to work with their customers on a one-on-one basis to find solutions should they face financial difficulties.

“Savings Bank of Walpole is proud to be our community’s local bank and we are committed to serving our customers – especially during stressful times like these,” says Bodin. “We’re all in this together – and we’ll get through it together.”

For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 603-352-1822.