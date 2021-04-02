Savings Bank of Walpole recognized NH “Top Pandemic Performer”

WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole has been recognized as the “Top Pandemic Performer” for the state of New Hampshire by Banking Northeast magazine. The ranking is based upon the latest results from the Rivel Banking Benchmarks survey.

“We’re very proud to be ranked first in New Hampshire for our pandemic response by Banking Northeast magazine,” said Mark Bodin, president for Savings Bank of Walpole. “Since the onset of Covid-19 over a year ago, our top priority has been, and continues to be, to keep our customers and employees safe, while providing the community with access to the vital financial products and services they need. This recognition validates our team’s tremendous efforts and means a lot to us because the ranking is based upon feedback from our customers.”

The Rivel Banking Benchmarks survey is the largest survey of bank customers and prospects in the world and is conducted online for over 4,000 banking institutions. The survey entails interviews with hundreds of thousands of customers per year with respondents rating their banks, and their closest competitors, on up to 92 different metrics, from friendliness and responsiveness to the mobile app and ATM quality, to rates and fees, as well as timely questions related to pandemic response. Customers across eight states in the Northeast – Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island – were asked to rate how well their bank responded to the pandemic. Ratings were based upon 81,342 interviews from July 2020 to January 2021.

Savings Bank of Walpole is an equal housing lender, and member of the FDIC. For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com or call 603-352-1822.