Savings Bank of Walpole promotes Crystal Lewis to vice president

WALPOLE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole is pleased to announce the promotion of Crystal Lewis to vice president, business development officer. Lewis joined the bank in 2019, and quickly implemented initiatives designed to connect with local business customers and introduce new businesses to Savings Bank of Walpole. In the past five years, she has been instrumental in both growing new business relationships and strengthening existing ones, nearly doubling the bank’s volume of ACH originators, wire agreements, and remote deposit customers.

“Crystal’s commitment to the bank and to serving our business banking customers is commendable,” says Dominic Perkins, SVP, retail administration for Savings Bank of Walpole. “Her proficiency and hard work have been invaluable in terms of increasing the number of business banking customers the bank serves. Crystal always goes above and beyond to serve our business banking customers by identifying and suggesting additional products and services that can benefit their business and business operations. The bank is excited to congratulate Crystal on this well-deserved promotion.”

Outside of the office, Lewis is actively involved in the community, routinely representing SBW at events as well as being an active member of the Keene Lions Club for over a decade.

With assets totaling $750 million, Savings Bank of Walpole offers a wide range of financial products, including services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. The bank is affiliated with New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, further enhancing the quality products and services it provides to customers. The bank is a partner of the NHTrust1 brand, to better serve customers by providing localized trust and wealth management products and services. Savings Bank of Walpole is an equal housing lender, and member of the FDIC. For more information, visit www.walpolebank.com, or call 603-352-1822.