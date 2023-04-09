Savings Bank of Walpole holds Photo Contest

KEENE, N.H. – Savings Bank of Walpole (SBW) is excited to announce a call for entries for its 2023 Community Calendar and Website Photo Contest. The contest, which begins on Saturday, April 1, runs through Wednesday, May 31.

Winning photos will demonstrate a strong focus on community events and people enjoying the venues, attractions and local businesses of New Hampshire, while highlighting the unique character and beauty of the state, especially our Monadnock Region. Chosen images will be featured in a 2024 wall calendar, as well as on Savings Bank of Walpole’s website and social media accounts. Photos may also be selected for holiday cards and note cards.

A $100 cash prize will be awarded for each winning photo, and contestants can submit up to a maximum of 10 entries. All submissions will be done electronically. Decisions will be based on suitability of the subject, quality of the photography, and adherence to the purpose of the contest.

“This is our fifth year holding the contest and we’ve seen so many beautiful photos — we encourage photographers of all skill levels to show us their local spirit by submitting entries,” says Danielle Ruffo, AVP, Community Engagement for Savings Bank of Walpole. “We appreciate the community’s involvement and look forward to another great year of impressive photos.”

All eligible entries should be submitted electronically through a dedicated link on SBW’s website. Visit www.walpolebank.com/photocontest for complete contest rules, details, and a link to upload photos. No payment or purchase is required to enter or win.