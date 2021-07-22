Savings Bank of Walpole, a big fan of Kurn Hattin Homes

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – For the important work of Kurn Hattin Homes for Children, Savings Bank of Walpole presented a check for $5,000 for general support and Adopt a Cottage Program sponsorship.

“We are huge supporters and fans of all that you and the Kurn Hattin team does and this is a small token of our gratitude for what you do for our children,” stated Mark Bodin, president of Savings Bank of Walpole and Kurn Hattin’s President of the Board of Trustees.

The Adopt-a-Cottage program provides businesses, organizations, and individuals an opportunity to sponsor one of the cottages where the children live on campus. The sponsorship not only provides for basic necessities of cottage life, but also, and more importantly, it provides time for the sponsors to spend time with and get to know the children – a win-win for both.

Savings Bank of Walpole has been a longtime fan and supporter of Kurn Hattin Homes, making a positive difference in the lives of its children for over three decades. For more information, go to www.kurnhattin.org.