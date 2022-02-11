Sarah Vangel joins Grace Cottage Hospital Board

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – The Board of Trustees of Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital welcomes attorney Sarah Biolsi Vangel to the Hospital Board.

A native of Brookline, Vt., Vangel attended Leland and Gray Middle/High School and received her B.A. from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass. She began her legal career as a paralegal for Fisher & Fisher Law Offices in Brattleboro before attending Western New England Law School, where she received her J.D. law degree in 2009.

After clerking in the Bennington Superior Court, she was a partner at Kramer & Vangel, focusing on real estate law, litigation, probate, and criminal defense. Vangel was appointed to the Vermont Ethics Commission in 2018 and joined the law firm of Costello, Valente & Gentry, P.C. in 2019.

Vangel lives in Townshend. “Grace Cottage was my healthcare provider throughout my childhood and has always served my family and me well,” she said. “I look forward to being able to contribute to the future of Grace Cottage, such a valuable asset to our community, by my service on the board.”