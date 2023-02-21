SAPCC Named Organization of the Year

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Jan. 27, during the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting, it was announced that the Springfield Area Parent Child Center is the recipient of the 2022 Organization of the Year award. The award was accepted by Interim Executive Director Angela Kelley, Business Manager Amanda Mcleod, and PlayWorks Director Ariel Rose. A recording of the event can be found on the chamber’s website.

Building bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers is not only the mission of SAPCC, but it is what they do every day all across southern Windsor and northern Windham counties. They provide necessary and vital supports and resources to families who need them most. SAPCC is thriving and faces the future with exciting plans to expand its space and programs to more broadly serve the current needs of the region.

The leadership of SAPCC “would like to thank Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce, our friends, and the entire community for recognizing us as an organization that goes above and beyond for children and families in our region. We are incredibly honored and proud to accept this award as an acknowledgement of the hard work and effort by our staff, volunteers, sponsors, and collaborators who help us make a difference in the lives of over 6000 people each year!”