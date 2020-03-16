Route 106 North Market & Deli COVID-19 announcement

N. SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Route 106 North Market & Deli is committed to making our store a safe environment by following the Vermont Department of Health guidelines for businesses in dealing with the coronavirus.

We are also concerned that our elderly customers, or those with compromised immune systems or health issues, will be wary of going into public establishments. Any customer with these concerns can call in an order for pickup and we will bring it to your car. Please call ahead, and we will give you a pickup time that is convenient for both of us. Thank you and stay healthy.

For more information, call 802-886-DELI (3354).