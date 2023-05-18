Rotary “Penny Sale” major success

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Ludlow Rotary Club’s (LRC) 65th Annual Penny Sale on April 29 was a “total and complete success,” according to Kim Lampert, LRC Event Chairperson. “We had a full house that was bidding on over $20,000 worth of goods donated by area businesses and individuals.”

During the multiple rounds of gift awards, Lampert noted that the audience was very active in purchasing tickets for each round’s awards.

She praised the many businesses and individuals who provided the hundreds of gifts for the Penny Sale. “Without their continued support, this fundraiser would not have been possible”, she added. Lampert especially thanked Benson’s Chevrolet, Cota & Cota, Mary Meyer’s Corporation, Ludlow Electric, and the Vermont Journal for the “extra level of support” they provided for the Penny Sale.

At the conclusion of the event, raffle tickets winners were selected.

The proceeds from the Penny Sale are a major portion of the annual scholarships the LRC awards to area graduating high school students.

Lampert summarized her feelings about the success of the Penny Sale noting, “It’s always fun seeing people gather at this event from year to year. Hope to see you next year for our 66th Annual Penny Sale, held on the last Saturday in April.” She also expressed her gratitude for the support provided by all the members of the Ludlow Rotary Club.