River Valley Credit Union opens Bellows Falls location

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – River Valley Credit Union is pleased to be open its new Bellows Falls office location as of Monday, July 13, 2020. We are very happy to be able to welcome our members into our new office. The office comes with a River Valley Credit Union ATM located in the first lane of the drive-up, a night deposit, drive-up teller access via tube, and the same great service from our Bellows Falls staff. The office is now open all day, without closing from 1-2 p.m., as it did in the prior location.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the branch will be fully operational with limited member occupancy, as posted on the front door. We are very excited to share this space with you and hope to see you there. Our new location is 105 Westminster St., in Bellows Falls.