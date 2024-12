BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – River Artisans Cooperative shop, at 28 The Square in Bellows Falls, will be open extended hours for holiday shopping. What could be better than the gift of something unique made by a local artist or craftsperson? There are many new holiday things to choose from, so stop in and enjoy the wide choice of special items. Come and browse between 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. every day, with extended hours until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Our phone number is 802-591-2085.