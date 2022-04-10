Prepare your property for spring – Prime Lending

LUDLOW, Vt. – The weather is shifting from winter to spring, making it a great time to prepare your home for the changing season. Whether your house feels stuffy from having the windows shut all winter or you’re looking to spruce up some things, we have tips to help you accomplish your spring-cleaning list.

Clean Gutters – Gutters are great for directing rain away from your roof, but they also collect leaves and other debris. Check your gutters and downspouts for any blockages to ensure there are no water backups anywhere. You’ll also want to make sure there aren’t any hole or cracks.

Check the Roof – While you have the ladder out, check your roof for any damage. Be on the lookout for any damaged or missing shingles. It’s also a good idea to check your attic for any signs of water damage. If you aren’t comfortable checking yourself, there are many professional services that can inspect your roof.

Clear Area Around AC Unit – Pretty soon you will be turning on your air conditioning, if you haven’t already. One key outdoor task some homeowners overlook is clearing out the area around the AC unit. Leaves, weeds, and other debris can build up over the season and it is important to make sure it’s clean in order to run properly.

Check Siding/Foundation/Window Seals – With snow melted and plants not yet in bloom, spring is a good time to check the structure of your home. Take a walk around your property to check for cracks in your foundation, siding, and window seals. If you find any damage, you will want to get them taken care of before too many spring storms arrive.

Clean Outdoor Social Areas – Give your outdoor furniture and appliances a good refresh so that the spaces are guest-ready when warmer weather hits. Clean buildup off of your grill so can host your first barbecue of the season and clean up your outdoor furniture so your friends and family have a place to sit.

Change Filters – When was the last time you replaced any of the filters on your appliances? Customarily, homeowners should be changing the filters around their home every 3-6 months. This includes cooling and heating systems, dryers, range hoods, and refrigerators, among others.

Clean and Repair Screens – Window and storm door screens collect dirt and debris throughout the year. Spring is a great time to take them out and hose them off to start fresh this season. They may also get damaged from weather or general wear and tear. Consider repairing or replacing any torn or damaged screens.

Replace Detector Batteries – Changing the batteries in detectors around you home is both a good habit and safe practice. Replace your smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries at least once a year.

Clean the Fireplace – Call your local chimney sweep because you probably aren’t cleaning your fireplace as often as you should. Spring is a good time to have your chimney inspected for hazards like creosote buildup or flue damage. Whether you have a woodburning or gas fireplace, proper maintenance will go a long way toward keeping you and your home safe from fire damage.

In Summary – Tackling an entire list of spring-checkup tasks can feel overwhelming. Spread your spring cleaning out over a few weekends and be sure to have some fun in between.