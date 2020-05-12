People’s United Bank awards $5,000 to BDCC high school program

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – People’s United Bank announced it has awarded $5,000 to the Pipelines and Pathways Program, run by Brattleboro Development Credit Corporation. This donation will underwrite operating costs associated with training and activities for all four Windham County high schools.

The Pipelines & Pathways Project is designed to help students successfully prepare for and access job opportunities. This program addresses both Career Awareness, knowledge of local hiring trends, and Career Readiness, knowledge of skills and behaviors needed to excel.

“Our dream was to place someone in the schools, every day, whose sole job was to help kids graduate with the skills they need to enter the workforce and take advantage of training and education opportunities available to them. People’s United Bank has helped us to realize this dream,” commented Adam Grinold, BDCC’s executive director.

P3 seeks to ensure every student graduates with a plan. The program’s “Scope and Sequence” provides a framework for building career awareness and education throughout the course of high school.

“We are so pleased to help BDCC with this innovative career-education partnership,” noted Kathy Schirling, director of Marketing and Community Services, People’s United Bank. “Providing our high school students with the right tools so that they can find their path to successful careers is an important part of our giving strategy.”

For more information, visit www.brattleborodevelopment.com.