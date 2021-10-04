LUDLOW, Vt. – In a recent meeting of the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, Holger Stoltze, a representative of Yamaha Unified Communications Inc., and member of the chamber’s Board of Directors, announced an important and timely product donation of Yamaha’s YVC-300 Portable USB & Bluetooth Speakerphones.

These YVC-300 systems are intended to be used with online conference applications like Zoom or Microsoft Teams and are ideal for small business settings of up to 10 participants. Equipped with Yamaha’s leading sound processing technologies – including adaptive echo cancellation, background noise reduction, and human voice activity detection – the YVC-300 ensures clear, stress-free audio for every meeting.

According to Carol Lighthall, executive director at the Okemo Valley Chamber, “Perfect timing! Now more than ever online meetings are the standard. It’s critical that our communication tools allow meeting participants to not only be heard but that the sound quality help to communicate nuance, context and intent, not simply sound.”

To date, many local schools, towns, and nonprofits in south central Vermont have come forward to access the generous donation of the units offered.

For more information, please contact Carol Lighthall, Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, at 802-228-5830 or clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com.