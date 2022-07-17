OVRCC chooses David Waldman as Member of the Month

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) has presented David Waldman of Vermont Hardwoods in Chester as their July 2022 Member of the Month, celebrating his 40th anniversary with the company.

Waldman has been with Vermont Hardwoods since 1982, becoming the owner and vice president in 1988 and president in 2010. He and his wife and business partner Rebecca have two grown children, one of whom works at Vermont Hardwoods.

Vermont Hardwoods produces picture frame moulding, solid wide plank pine and hardwood flooring, architectural moulding, stairs, and more. Vermont Hardwoods operates with 14 employees and serves a market area primarily in the Northeast U.S., with some accounts throughout the country and Canada.