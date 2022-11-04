OVRCC 350 membership campaign

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Board of Directors of the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce recently approved a new organization-wide membership development campaign, “OVRCC 350,” with a goal to reach 350 members in the next two years. The chamber currently has approximately 300 members. Those interested may sign up online at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/online-application/.

This effort is engaging the whole Okemo Valley Chamber organization in retaining and recruiting new members, involving not only the Executive Director, Member Services Director, Membership Committee, and Board of Directors, but also the entire OVRCC Membership. This plan was developed with feedback expressed from board and committee members and ongoing efforts of the organization. This work will begin right away and run through the 4th Quarter of 2022 with additional campaigns to be scheduled for 2023.

Current chamber members are encouraged to invite their existing vendors, customers, affiliates, family, and friends to become members of the Okemo Valley Chamber if they are not already. They can also recruit them to join by inviting them to Chamber Mixer or a local coffee talk to learn more about the organization.

Some of the benefits Chamber members enjoy include: co-op marketing/publicity, discounts from fellow members, savings with dental and vision insurance programs, discounted local Epic Merchant Passes, networking and advocacy, and special chamber events. All employees of regular chamber member businesses are also considered as chamber members. Chamber member businesses can offer some of these chamber member benefits to potential employees as a competitive advantage in recruiting and retention.

The chamber has a variety of membership categories: business (based on number of employees), non-profit (organizations or municipalities), entrepreneurial (home-based and farms), and individual (for retirees and second homeowners). There is also an affordable “affiliate” category of membership if different business in different categories or locations under the same ownership.

In order to be considered for regular membership in the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, a business or organization must maintain a professional license or be registered with the Vermont Secretary of State, and/or have a Federal Taxpayer ID. The business or organization must support the Chamber, embody the spirit of the Chamber’s Mission Statement, and demonstrate a desire to promote and support the activities of the Chamber.

We are very grateful to all our current members and welcome new members to join our organization. With a goal of 350 members, we will be an even stronger chamber for the Okemo Valley region. For more info contact us at info@yourplaceinvermont.com or 802-228-5830.