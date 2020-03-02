One Credit Union opens Newport branch

NEWPORT, N.H. – While other financial institutions are shuttering branches, consolidating with other institutions, and reducing services like drive-thru, One Credit Union opened its doors to a beautiful new branch in the Shaw’s Plaza on John Stark Highway in Newport, N.H. Feb. 22. Newport marks One Credit Union’s seventh branch and its second in New Hampshire.

The building was designed by the NES Group out of Massachusetts, and built by JLN Contracting out of Auburn, N.H. using local sub-contractors whenever possible. Unlike traditional banking floorplans, One Credit Union designed the facility around the member experience. Members can freely interact with the technology at their fingertips. With resources to help with anything from budgeting to career planning to home buying and more, the branch acts as an interactive hub to find solutions to the financial goals of the members.

The branch will be home to Patty Kober as branch manager. Patty, a Newport resident, has over 33 years of experience in financial services, most recently at another credit union in Lebanon. “I’m excited to finally be working in town, and helping my community and the businesses in town,” stated Kober, adding she won’t miss the commute. Patty will also have two tellers and a senior member service representative and loan officer to help meet member needs. “We are able to meet the full range of financial needs – from savings, to checking, to loans, mortgages, credit cards – you name it. We offer commercial lending solutions for area businesses as well.”

Brett Smith, president and CEO of One Credit Union, emphasizes the difference in the Credit Union approach to banking. “For over 75 years, we’ve been providing financial solutions for thousands of people. The thing is we’re not a bank. Our institution is owned by our members, our depositors. One CU is a community financial resource of people helping people. That means at One Credit Union, we work for our members. Our profits go back to the members in the form of higher savings rates, lower loan rates, and fees that don’t gouge you for a mistake. We also continually invest in technology to improve our members’ access to their money. This cooperative relationship is different than your average bank, which is typically owned by external investors.”

The One Credit Union field of membership includes anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in the state of Vermont and the counties of Coos, Cheshire, Grafton, and Sullivan in New Hampshire.