Okemo Valley TV seeks nominations for board

LUDLOW, Vt. – Okemo Valley TV, the nonprofit community access TV station and media education center, is seeking nominations to its Board of Directors in advance of its annual meeting, which will be held Thursday, June 23. The meeting will include the election for the new Board of Directors. Any resident of Andover, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Reading, or Cavendish, who is at least 18 years of age, is eligible to serve on the board.

Visit the Board page on Okemo Valley TV’s website at www.okemovalley.tv/board-directors for background information on the roles of board members and other documentation. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, June 15. Voting, open to all residents aged 14 or over of the aforementioned towns, will be offered electronically, through the station’s website, www.okemovalley.tv, for a period of time leading up to the Annual Meeting on June 23.. That time window will be determined in the very near future and posted on the website. Voting will also be available during the Annual Meeting, to be held at Okemo Valley TV’s facility in the Ludlow Community Center complex, starting on June 23 at 5:30 p.m. The public is invited and welcome to attend.

Anyone interested in becoming a candidate or nominating someone they know should email Executive Director, Patrick Cody, at pcody@okemovalley.tv, or call the station at 802-228-8808.