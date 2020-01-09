Okemo Valley Chamber launches new program

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s is launching a new program called “Coffee Talk.” OVRCC is going on the road around the region to meet with fellow members and local business owners to share concerns and have attendees learn more about how the chamber can help.

The inaugural Coffee Talk will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Karass Inn, located at 225 Pleasant St., in Chester, Vt. Refreshments will be provided. There is no cost to attend. Registration is required.

The Karass Inn is convenient to skiing, hiking, antiquing, and many other Vermont attractions. They offer clean, comfortable, simply appointed rooms, and a relaxed atmosphere. Guests are invited to enjoy the cozy wood stove in their great room, relax in their spacious yard, or spend time on their patio in the warmer months. Karass Inn also offers their guests a home-cooked country breakfast each morning in their dining room, focusing on fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients. For more information, go to www.KarassInn.com.

Chamber members are asked to RSVP via their direct email invitation, on the OVRCC website event page, or via the OVRCC Facebook event page. This event is also open to potential members in Chester interested in learning more about and supporting the Okemo Valley business community.

For more information, www.yourplaceinvermont.com.