Okemo Valley Chamber hosts 2-part legislative series

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a 2-part virtual 2022 Legislative Forum Series. This is the first of many planned series of business educational programs which will be offered throughout the year.

Part I, Legislative Priorities of Business, will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Megan Sullivan, VP of Governmental Affairs, and Amy Spear, VT of Tourism, from the Vermont Chamber, will provide updates on legislative issues that might potentially impact the business and tourism sectors. There will be time for a Q&A following the presentation.

Part II, A Legislative Roundtable, will take place Monday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m. via Zoom. The roundtable will provide updates on business issues for the current season. Presenters will be a panel of Okemo Valley’s legislative state representatives and senators. There will be a Q&A following the presentations. The event will be moderated by George Thomson in partnership with Okemo Valley TV.

Interested parties can RSVP for Part I at info@yourplaceinvermont.com and Part II at www.tinyurl.com/6ypdcr8j.

For more information, contact the Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce at www.yourplaceinvermont.com or call at 802-228-5830.