Okemo Valley Chamber expands its COVID-19 response for the region

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is a resource for the business community in the towns and villages in Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Chester, Gassetts, Grafton, Cambridgeport, Landgrove, Londonderry, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Belmont, Plymouth, Tyson, Shrewsbury, Cuttingsville, Weathersfield, Ascutney, and Weston.

Good news for many of our members and other businesses in the region is that Monday, May 18, Vermont retail stores could reopen at 25% capacity under the condition that they abide by the state’s coronavirus operation guidelines. For those who are not yet fully operational, the chamber compiled a list of members offering online shopping opportunities during this COVID-19 pandemic. The public is invited to help support these businesses by shopping online as well as purchasing gift cards or gift certificates from them. Go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com/onlineshopping.

As our economy is starting to reopen, the chamber recently partnered with Awesome Graphics to create special Okemo Valley safety and educational signage for their employees and customers. They are offering a discount to fellow chamber members. Contact them at 802-773-6143.

The Okemo Valley Chamber is taking additional steps to help support the region during these challenging times. OVRCC is now offering open access to its member eNews for all businesses within Okemo Valley for this summer. The member eNews is a critical source for COVID updates, future events, and other information in the region. Although there is no obligation, new chamber members who are interested in joining OVRCC now will not be invoiced for their membership dues until August. All chamber members in good standing at that time will be included in the next issue of Okemo Valley Magazine. Businesses wishing to join the chamber can do so at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/join-the-chamber/online-application.

In addition, there is a community resources information page at www.yourplaceinvermont.com/community-resources-needs-during-covid-19.